Achievas Entertainment announces Kcee’s Thanks-Giving festival

Entertainment
By Kangmwa Gofwen
KCEE

Limpopo crooner, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as Kcee by his teeming fans is set to thrill fans and music lovers with his music festival tagged, ‘Thanksgiving’ on the 28th December, 2022 at the Eko Hotels Convention Centre.

As a confirmation to several successful entertainment concerts; Kcee’s Five Star imprint is teaming up with showbiz guru; Achievas Entertainment Limited for a smooth fun night ride following the remarkable projects done over the years. The ‘Thanks-Giving’ festival promises to be a night of quality entertainment.

Known for his unique glamour and colourful sense of dress style.

KCEE  promises to come with his A-game as he will be performing his numerous classic from his array of musical collections.

In a chat with an Executive Director of Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Cole Chiori said: “this concert is aimed at showcasing the eclectic musical prowess and genius of Kcee; while still using the avenue to be grateful and saying thank you for every experience of his thus far.”

Speaking further, Daniel noted that the festival promises to be star- studded as friends in the music and comedy industry are pumped in readiness to giving him(Kcee) all the support he requires in making the festival grounded and worthwhile.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Entertainment

Naija Star Search: Contestants dazzle as competition enters pair battle

Entertainment

Rising City of Dreams’: Nollywood awaits Aulmedia Studio’s star-studded film

Entertainment

Rema’s ‘Calm down’ video becomes fastest Afrobeat single to reach…

Entertainment

10 interesting fact to know about the movie ‘Anikulapo’

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More