ACGS Alumni set to build secretariat

THE 1980/85 set of Apata Community Grammar School (ACGS), Ibadan, has laid the foundation for the construction of the Alumni secretariat at the school premises as part of the celebration marking the 40th anniversary of the school.

They also donated food items to Kingdom Cornerstone Orphanage homes, Odo-Ona, Apata, Ibadan.

The National President, ACGS old students, Engineer Umennadi Gregory said it was necessary to give back to the school which gave them so much just as he urged the state government to recognise the old students as part of the team capable of helping the educational sector.

He pointed out the projects across schools today were mostly the handwork of the old students as he believes the government alone cannot do everything hence they need to carry the old students along.

He said “The foundation we are laying today is a place we have to be meeting from time to time, we don’t have until now, anywhere to meet apart from the classrooms and that is why we decided to pick this area as the secretariat and with the support of our members, it will soon be completed.

He called on the state governments to visit schools from time to time to know what next is needful. He also justified reason for donating to the orphanage.

“We want to thank God for sparing our lives, many of us have gone but we that are alive need to remember those children because they are human beings like us and we need to bless them.

Also, the pioneer senior prefect of the school, Engineer Adeleke Ige, advised the government to put in more effort into the educational sector and asked for recognition of old students bodies.

“If we are recognised, there would be more development in the educational sector,” Ige noted.

The set coordinator, Pastor George Nnamdi said that a plan was in the pipeline to have a project undertaken by the set in commemoration of their 40th anniversary as “a token of appreciation to God and our Alma Mater.”

