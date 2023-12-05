The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), and Ja”amatul Nasiru Islam (JNI) have called for an immediate probe of the ‘inadvertent’ military drone attack that killed over 80 people in Tudun Biri of the Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

In separate press statements to the Nigerian Tribune, both the three organisations expressed their sadness over the attack, which left many innocent civilians dead as well as several others with serious injuries.

ACF, in a statement issued by its Secretary General, Professor Tukur Muhammad Baba, said that the forum was shocked to learn of the horrific armed drone attack on a group of people on a Maulud procession at Tudun Biri community, Afaka Ward, near Rigasa, in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, in the evening of Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The statement declared that the Nigerian Army has since admitted responsibility for the attack, dubbed “inadvertent” by General Officer Commanding (GOC) One Division of the Nigerian Army, Major-General VU Okoro, said to have occurred when troops were on a routine military mission.

“The Army authorities remain mute about casualty figures, even if tentative. However, from what can be discerned from various reports, as many as 80 (and possibly more) people, mostly children and women, were killed or injured. Further details are still being awaited.

ACF is perplexed and deeply disturbed that such an operation could be contemplated and executed in this densely populated area, suggesting an inexcusable, scandalous, and plausibly incompetent failure of intelligence.

“It is indeed trite to say that sound intelligence is the fulcrum of military operations. While the army authorities have come out with the usual platitude of “investigating” the matter, there is a need to be more forthcoming on the details, even if to douse the feeling in many quarters that there was an initial attempt to downplay the incident except for the vigilance of some members of the public.

“ACF deeply mourns and hereby condoles all families of the dead. We pray that God Almighty grants the dead peace. ACF also prays for quick and full recovery for those injured.

“ACF notes that such incidents of accidental or inadvertent military actions have happened in other communities in the past, with tragic consequences for civilians. Efforts must thus be put in place to avert such avoidable losses of lives and property.

“Communities in the northern states have enough problems with banditry to have to again worry about becoming hapless victims of the misbegotten strategies of those who should be helping to wipe out the scourge of banditry and terrorism.

Meanwhile, reacting to the drone attack, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) also described the drone attack as unwarranted and something that could have been avoided if the right thing is done.

In a statement by its spokesman, Suleiman Abdulazeez, made available to the Nigerian Tribune, it was revealed that the “Forum (NEF) finds the recent “accidental” bombing by the Nigerian military during an operation against bandits in a Kaduna village a matter of serious concern regarding the safety and well-being of civilians in conflict zones.

“The Forum demands a thorough investigation into the incident that occurred at Tudun Biri, a community within the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing scores of innocent civilians.

“NEF understands that the Kaduna State government has risen to the occasion and also pledged that the victims of the strike will be compensated.

However, beyond compensation for the victims, a thorough investigation is essential to ensure justice for the affected civilians, prevent future occurrences, and uphold the principles of human rights and international humanitarian law.

“By identifying the causes and circumstances surrounding the incident, the investigation can determine whether any negligence or misconduct occurred, holding those responsible accountable.

“This will provide a sense of closure and compensation to the victims, fostering trust between the military and the civilian population.

Also, the Jama’atul Nasiru Islam, under the guidance of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, calls for a full investigation into the tragic incident at Tudun Biri.

A statement by its Secretary General, Professor Khalid Abubakar, on Tuesday, disclosed that “it stands in profound consternation and grief over the tragic incident that unfolded at Tudun-Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, during a Maulud celebration, as was reported.

“It is thus with heavy hearts that we express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families, as well as the loved ones of the deceased victims, and we fervently pray for the swift recovery and healing of those injured.

Nevertheless, the purported bombing of the Muslim faithful by the supposed aerial patrol, resulting in the reported loss of no fewer than 100 innocent lives, is a reprehensible and deeply condemnable act.

“Such a callous and devastating incident is utterly antithetical to the principles of peace and unity that we, as a community, strive to uphold at this critical moment of Nigerian nationhood, and the act portends danger, especially to the military-civil relationship.

Moreover, JNI is in utter disbelief that the military will act in such a manner, knowing fully that before any operation is carried out, due diligence is usually carried out, backed by irrefutable intelligence.

“What happened to the airspace control procedure? Is it not the norm that directives issued by competent military authorities for combat engagement are well delineated?

“Does it not require a commander to plan minimal causality while conducting attacks where there may be civilians and/or seek to avoid, if not feasible, minimising the incidental harm to civilians? What about the theory of minimal collateral damage?

“Isn’t the military reflective of the principles of military necessity, humanity, proportionality, and distinction? One finds it difficult to comprehend what happened in Tudun-Biri, as it signals a very wrong path to thread, especially that the Nigerian citizen’s buy-in should be sought more at this critical moment of the fight against all forms of criminality in Nigeria.

