ACF condemns attack on Sokoto communities, says security must close ranks to achieve results

The Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF), has condemned the recent attacks in some communities in Sokoto which led to the death of 60 people.

Bandits had on Wednesday night attacked Garki, Kutuma and Kazuri villages in Sabon -Birni Local Government Area and also attacked Faji, Lanjega, Kadaye, Marakwa and Garin Ahmadu villages.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen, on Thursday, by the National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe.

According to the ACF, the Federal Government must hasten to deploy massive security assistance to Sokoto as it has done to the other states.

It also called on security agencies to collaborate in the fight against banditry, saying, ‘Sokoto hitherto relatively peaceful despite being surrounded by Zamfara and Katsina, was hit by bandits’ massive killings.

The statement read, “the Arewa Consultative Forum has received disturbing reports on increasing deadly attacks on some communities in Sokoto by bandits.

“The most recent reports indicate that on Wednesday, the bandits attacked Garki, Kutuma and Kazuri villages under Sabon Birni Local Government.

ALSO READ: Lagos BRT operator announces increase in fares

Other places under attack include Faji, Lanjega, Kadaye, Marakwa and Garin Ahmadu.

“The reports said over 60 people were killed while others were injured and rushed to the hospital. Hundreds of those who survived are reported to have fled their homes for safety.

“The Forum is disturbed by this wanton destruction of life and property of innocent, law-abiding citizens in Northern Nigeria.

“The Forum condoles with those who lost their loved ones, the wounded and those who have been displaced. We also sympathise with the Sokoto government over the loss of her citizens.”

The ACF added, “The Forum calls on both the Federal, State governments and security agents to close ranks and come up with adequate security measures to protect the citizenry.

“For quite some time now Sokoto has remained a relatively peaceful state surrounded by massive killings in Zamfara and Katsina.

“The federal government must hasten to deploy massive security assistance to Sokoto as it has done to the other states.”