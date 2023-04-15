Ace broadcaster and prolific Master of Ceremony, Imoyosola Adetoro, is in the news on a good note again.

From all indications, the host of popular programmes at Amuludun (99.1 FM) and Premier (93.5 FM), is living up to his dream of becoming a multimedia guru in the industry as he has concluded plans to launch a media outfit as part of the main activities to mark his birthday celebration.

According to the broadcaster-turned-philanthropist, the grand opening of the Knowledge Media House, on April 19, at Shobande Avenue, opposite Premier Hotel junction, Oremeji, Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo State, will be graced by dignitaries from all walks of life and captain of industries.

“Indeed it is a dream come true for me in redefining the media industry as well as creating a platform for more aspiring media personnel. I also want my birthday celebration to be impactful and memorable, this is why we will have the celebrations at once,” he added.

Adetoro, who has provided shelter and put smiles on the faces of widows and the underprivileged through his empowerment initiatives, is poised to expand his frontiers media industry through his new brand.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE