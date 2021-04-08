Accreditation: NUC officials give IBBUL thumbs up over facilities

FIRST batch of officials from the National Universities Commission (NUC) were at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai in Niger State to assess the quality of undergraduate academic programmes and learning facilities in the institution.

The effort is in line with the commission’s Basic Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) to commendations and suggestions that would strengthen the excellence of the programmes.

The leaders of the assessing teams were Professor Victor Peretomode, former vice chancellor, Delta State University – counselling psychology; Professors Ntobi Joseph Umial Edem – geology and mining; Professor Gabriel Ifeanyi Okafor – food science and technology; and Professor Benjamin Ndomi – agriculture education, as well as Professor Ibrahim Galadima – Mathematics and biology education programmes.

In their separate exit briefing to the management, the leaders of the teams all applauded the management of the institution for providing state-of-the-art facilities in the institution to facilitate teaching, research and learning activities.

They also expressed satisfaction with the serene environment and the level of human capital development for various programmes assessed; as well as with the level of team spirit exuded by the members of staff during the exercise.

They, however, encouraged the management to critically consider some of the suggestions made, which when implemented, would further enhance the quality of the academic programmes in the university, thereby making it to stand at a very competitive position with its peers globally.

They further advised on the use of internal quality assurance mechanisms to ensure efficiency of its operations.

In his response, the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu thanked the teams for being fair and objective in their assessments.

He said the exercise was a good opportunity for the university to upscale its facilities in line with BMAS of NUC, in order to produce graduates that could favourably compete with their colleagues everywhere around the world.

Professor Adamu assured the team that the management would look into recommendations made by each team with a view to implementing them, adding that all deficiencies pointed out would be rectified by making sure that quality and standards are not compromised.

The registrar, Mr Musa Ango Abdullahi in his vote of thanks expressed satisfaction with the support the management received from the various teams.

He asserted that the management would look into the observations made by the NUC officials with keen interest with a view to improving on them.

The teams were earlier received by the vice chancellor in the Senate chamber of the instiution, where he assured them of the management’s maximum cooperation for the success of the exercise.

