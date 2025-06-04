Accountant General assures FRSC of support, prompt release of entitlements

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Shemseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, has reaffirmed that his office will continue to support the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in its efforts to ensure safety on Nigerian roads.

Mr Ogunjimi stated this during a working visit to the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Mr Shehu Mohammed, in Abuja.

He observed that there has always been a cordial working relationship between the OAGF and the FRSC and assured that the relationship will be strengthened and sustained.

The AGF acknowledged the enormity of the FRSC’s mandate to safeguard lives on Nigerian roads, adding that the Treasury will prioritise all FRSC requests and ensure prompt release of funds for their allocations and entitlements.

“Your officers and men are always on the road trying to keep the roads safe. For us at the Treasury, we will continue to support the FRSC. I want to assure you that every bit of your request and needs will be given prompt attention,” Ogunjimi said.

He commended the officers and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for their commitment to duty despite the challenges and urged them not to relent in their efforts.

Speaking earlier, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Shehu Mohammed, appreciated the AGF for the visit and acknowledged the support of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) to the FRSC.

He said road safety has become a global agenda, adding that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will not relent in its determination to ensure safety on Nigerian roads.

While noting that no strategy to promote road safety can succeed without adequate enforcement, the Corps Marshal highlighted the operational challenges faced by the FRSC and sought the AGF’s support in addressing them through enhanced budgetary provisions and timely releases of funds.

