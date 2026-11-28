A former Accord Party House of Representatives aspirant in Oluyole Federal Constituency, Hon. Ademola Oyepeju, popularly known as ARA; a former Accord Party House of Assembly aspirant, Hon. Ayanfe Olamilekan; and some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside their supporters, have defected to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Oyepeju formally joined the APM at the weekend during a political event held in Sabo, Idi-Ayunre, in Oluyole Local Government Area.

The defectors were received by the APM Chairman in Oluyole, Hon. Nasiru Hamzat, and the Director-General of the Seyi Makinde/Bimbo Adekanmbi Campaign in the local government, Alhaji Moruff Azeez.

The event was attended by several political stakeholders, including a former Oluyole Local Government party chairman, Alhaji Adegbola Mukaila; former Commissioner, Engr. Ayuba Balogun; former Oyo State lawmaker, Hon. Luqman Salawu; another former party chairman, Alhaji Fatai Ogunrin; and former Caretaker Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Hon. Kehinde Abore.

Also present were the APM Secretary in Oluyole, Hon. Wahab Kazeem, popularly known as LASKAZ; ward chairmen; women and youth leaders; party executives; and other stakeholders and members.

The Oluyole Local Government Chairman and APM House of Representatives candidate for the constituency ahead of the 2027 general election, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, said the development would strengthen a new political alignment in the area as the defectors joined the APM platform associated with the governorship ambition of Bimbo Adekanmbi.

Olatunji described the APM as the party to beat in the coming election, noting that its track record in public service was unmatched.

He assured the defectors that the APM was a united political family where nobody would be left behind.

The House of Representatives hopeful said there was no discrimination or segregation in the party, urging the new members to participate fully in its activities and work towards securing a landslide victory across all polling units in the constituency.

Speaking at the event, Olatunji said, “Governor Seyi Makinde has not only made our campaign easy with his sterling performance as the best governor in Nigeria, he has demonstrated visionary leadership and mentorship of the next generation of leaders.

“That’s why we do not have to go about with Abuja dollars like our opponents in the opposition trying to buy an entire four years from the masses they seek to govern.

“Oluyole federal constituency has been under the representation of charlatans and political jesters for too long, it’s time to take back belongs to the people and return it to them via qualitative representation.

“The records are there, they are all in the public for assessment. In Oluyole, we have replicated the developmental agenda of the state for a deliberate coherence in governance aimed at achieving a trickle down effects to the grassroots.

“That is why you can never see policy somersaults or trial and error approach, because we are intentional, we know exactly what our people need and we’re tailoring our policies and programs towards addressing them, which is why the organic affection the masses have for our party continues to grow.

“Please feel free to go anywhere within the party structure, participate actively in all activities geared towards a landslide victory in the coming election so that we can together take Oluyole to its promised land,” Olatunji said.