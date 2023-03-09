Wale Akinselure

In a letter addressed to the National Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday evening, national chairman of Accord, Honourable Nalado Muhammad announced the immediate dissolution of the State exco of the party in Oyo over “anti-party activities and gross misconduct.”

The letter signed by Nalodo said the decision was reached at an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee of the party held at its national secretariat, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Nalado said the party has no alliance with Governor Seyi Makinde going into the March 11 governorship election.

“Nothing can be further from the truth. Our governorship candidate in Oyo State remains Adebayo Adelabu. We are convinced he has the perfect pedigree to turn Oyo into an enjoyable haven,” he said.

The party leadership subsequently announced the appointment of a caretaker committee led by Mr Isiaka Salami to oversee the affairs of the party pending the conduct of a state congress.

Other members of the caretaker committee are Mr Fatai Salawu, Mrs Bimpe Martins, Mr Ayodele Oyajide with Mr Bashiru Ayobami as secretary.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NPC releases salary, allowances for 2023 population, housing census ad hoc staff

The National Population Commission (NPC) has outlined the salary and allowances structure for its ad hoc staff who will be…

Presidential election: LP waves hit Lagos, Delta, Edo, Plateau others

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and…





#ElectionResult: ‘Okada Rider’ wins Kaduna Reps seat for Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Donatus Mathew, an okada rider, has been declared the winner of the…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

24 years of civil rule: When shall Nigeria overcome voter apathy?

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has explained on social media why he did not give his first-place vote for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award to…

A season of gruesome killings, arson

IN Oswald Mtshalli’s apartheid South Africa, nightfall came like a dreaded disease seeping through the pores of a healthy…