Accord chieftain, Ajadi, assists 30 widows with cash gifts

THE candidate of Accord in the 2019 governorship election in Oyo State, Mr Saheed Ajadi, has presented cash gifts to no fewer than 30 widows from his local government, Ibadan North East.

The financial expert, who made the presentation at a programme held at his residence in Ibadan, said the gesture was meant to alleviate the suffering of the beneficiaries.

Ajad, who noted that well-to-do individuals were not doing enough to make life meaningful for widows and aged people in the society, promised that the gesture would be extended to other local government areas in the state.

“I organised this programme to alleviate poverty. People are suffering and there is nobody to help them. I have to give to them from the little I have. As you can see, these are women who don’t have husbands and they have to pay rents, feed, clothe and pay school fees of their children,” he said.

Ajadi revealed his plans for the downtrodden in Oyo State, saying that he would create avenues for the children of the poor to thrive through good education, health and development policies and programmes.

He called on Accord loyalists and the entire people of Oyo State to support his mission to liberate the state from “the shackles of poverty and mismanagement.”

The politician appealed to all Accord members to work together in unity and love and deploy the party’s machinery to deliver the state in the 2023 governorship election.

Speaking on the security challenges in the country, Ajadi urged all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation, to love one another and support government efforts to overcome the challenges.

He described those calling for secession as unpatriotic and advocated support for President Muhammadu Buhari in putting an end to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and ethnic and religious crises.

Another chieftain of the party, Mr Oyajide Ayodele, appealed to the beneficiaries to use the gifts judiciously.

