Accord Campaign DG berates Folarin over alleged coalition plan

The Director-General, Accord Campaign Council, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke has debunked a statement credited to the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin and his handlers that the Accord gubernatorial candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu will be stepping down for him through a coalition.

Adegoke made the clarification in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday to correct the erroneous misinformation being circulated by the APC ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The Director General said this sort of behavior is not unexpected from a schizophrenic person that has also surrounded himself with some political janjawids. It is their stock in trade.

Adegoke alleged that the same fraudulent tactics were used by these same people during the APC primaries which made the founding leaders and members of the APC in Oyo State to leave the party for Accord to support Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

He maintained that the people of Oyo state are already aware of Senator Folarin’s antics, which cannot take him anywhere in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “It has come to our notice that the APC gubernatorial candidate in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin has started his antics again, peddling lies and deceptions that the candidate of our party, Accord, Chief Adebayo Adelabu will be leading a coalition in his favour.

“We want to bring it to the notice of the good people of Oyo State that there was no time Chief Adebayo Adelabu held any meetings with Senator Folarin on Coalition. This was another lie from a political schizophrenic, whose political career was built on falsehood and manipulations.

“Chief Adebayo Adelabu is contesting to win the governship election in Oyo state under Accord. Chief Adelabu is a known technocrat, corporate guru and a business turnaround expert who has excelled in both private and the public sectors. All his businesses are domiciled in Oyo state, unlike the APC candidate whose means of livelihood was unknown before joining politics, and even now when he is serving at the Red Chamber for the third term, he cannot point to any business or investment where he has employed minimum 5 people in Oyo State.

“Adelabu business addresses are known to the good people of Oyo state while the APC governorship candidate has no second address.

We are using this medium to tell everyone that Senator Folarin is at it again but this time around, he will fail woefully”.