Accommodate one another, Tafawa Balewa LG chairman admonishes

THE chairman of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Daniel Mazadu, has stressed that Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas are the same and inhabited by Sayawa people who are in the majority and must therefore relate together as one.

He charged the people of the two local government areas to strive to live in peace with other people resident in the area, saying that without peace no meaningful development can take place and urged them to always seek the support of government.

The Tafawa Balewa council’s chairman appealed for decent celebration of Christmas and New Near seasons, reminding them that by January 2022, their children will go back to school and they have to pay school fees and other things for the children.

Mazadu who expressed happiness that lasting peace has returned to the area, appealed to the people to do everything humanly possible to maintain the peace and unity which he said, are vital to development and progress.

The local government boss further assured that his administration will continue to embark on projects and programmes that will develop the council.

He also urged the people of the area to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) administration led by Governor Bala Mohammed.

