Accident: Fatigue, excessive speeding caused death of Kano athletes —FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has attributed fatigue and excessive speed as the likely causes of a tragic road crash that claimed the lives of 21 athletes and officials from Kano State. The victims were returning from the 22nd National Sports Festival, Gateway Games 2024, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to a statement by FRSC spokesperson, Olusegun Ogungbemide, the fatal accident occurred on Saturday near Gadar Yankifi, along the Kaduna-Kano Expressway.

Ogungbemide confirmed that the Kano State Government-owned coaster bus, with registration number KN 041 A17, was carrying 23 male adults and one female adult when it veered off the road. Only three passengers — including the sole female — survived and were rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries.

“The crash involved a coaster bus comprising 23 male adults and one female adult. While three victims — two male adults and the female adult — were rescued to the hospital, the remaining 21 victims, all male adults, were killed,” the FRSC statement read.

The deceased were identified as members of Team Kano, who had just participated in the national sporting event that concluded on Thursday. The victims included athletes from wrestling and kickboxing, referees, sports journalists, secretaries of sports associations, medical personnel, two drivers, and other officials.

Among the deceased was Imam Umar Fagge, a football referee and younger brother to the Acting Chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Umar Fagge.

ALSO READ:Ekiti govt reiterates commitment to cleaner, healthier environment

FRSC Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing the crash as “a tragic reminder” of the dangers associated with night travel, fatigue, and speeding.

“The Corps Marshal has commiserated with the Kano State Government and the families of the travelers who lost their lives in a tragic lone road crash that might have occurred as a result of fatigue and excessive speed during a long night trip,” the statement read.

He further urged transport operators and drivers to prioritize rest, vehicle maintenance, and strict adherence to speed limits, especially during nighttime travel when visibility is often compromised.

TRIBUNEONLINE