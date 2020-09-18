The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of one person at Nnewi in Anambra when a heavy-duty vehicle rammed into a motorcycle on Thursday night.

FRSC’s Sector Commander in the state, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday.

Kumapayi said the accident occurred along Ozubulu road, Awka.

“It was gathered that a blue and white Honda motorcycle, without a registration number, was hit by a Mercedes Benz 911 tipper with registration number XH712PHC.

“One out of the three male adults involved in the crash lost his life – the motorcyclist,’’ he said.

According to Kumapayi, the body of the accident victim has been deposited at St. Felix Okolo Hospital at Nnewi.

(NAN)

