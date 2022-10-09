Accident claims 8 lives, injures 2 in Plateau

Metro
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Flooding families Bauchi communities ,BASEPA NOA weather report,Bauchi auto crash ,MSF services children Bauchi ,Bauchi auto crash lives injured ,Bauchi JAC suspends, Bauchi waste BASEPA power,N70m to capital projects Bauchi, Bauchi Microfinance Agency partners Oxfam, Bauchi Police suspends curfew, Save our souls before it is too late, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro LGs write FG, Police helicopter crashes in Bauchi, Bogoro violent crisis, Bauchi LG refutes online reports about tension over court dispute, Lassa fever upsurge in Bauchi, Multiple accidents claim 20 lives, 27-year-old man allegedly kill 28-year-old live-in partner in Bauchi, No life was lost, Residents killed, houses, farms destroyed as Bauchi, Gombe communities clash, We paid N72m, Birshin Fulani residents cry out, Bauchi communities disagree , Bauchi Yello fever IRI joshua, Traditional ruler suspended, Plateau cholera outbreak, Bauchi reviews curfew imposed on Yelwa to 12 hours, Bauchi state

No fewer than eight people lost their lives and three others sustained fatal injuries in a ghastly motor accident along the Jos-Lamingo road in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in a statement signed by its Route Commander,
Public Enlightenment Officer FRSC Plateau State RC Peter Y. Longsan confirmed that the unfortunate incident occurred at about 3:10 on Saturday.

According to the statement, the crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus and a Honda Pilot jeep, and ten people were involved in the accident, while eight died on the spot, three adult males, four adult females, and a child, while two sustained injuries.

The statement pointed out that the unfortunate incident happened as a result of excessive speed by one of the drivers, which led to a loss of control and a head-on collision of the two vehicles.

It pointed out that the two injured were taken to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) by an FRSC Rescue Team for medical attention, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the old JUTH.

The FRSC, who enjoined motorists to maintain a safe speed, said excessive speed accounts for most deaths and serious injuries whenever a road traffic crash occurs.

It further advised motorists to instal speed-limiting devices on their vehicles and ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles, adding that if adopted, these measures are capable of reducing accidents on Nigerian roads.

You might also like
Metro

76 people missing in Anambra boat accident

Metro

Abducted corps member escapes in Plateau, one other still in captivity

Metro

Shame is too much for me to bear, woman who stole baby in Bauchi says

Metro

Immigration rescues nine human trafficking victims near Niger Republic border

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More