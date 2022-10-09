Accident claims 8 lives, injures 2 in Plateau

No fewer than eight people lost their lives and three others sustained fatal injuries in a ghastly motor accident along the Jos-Lamingo road in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in a statement signed by its Route Commander,

Public Enlightenment Officer FRSC Plateau State RC Peter Y. Longsan confirmed that the unfortunate incident occurred at about 3:10 on Saturday.

According to the statement, the crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus and a Honda Pilot jeep, and ten people were involved in the accident, while eight died on the spot, three adult males, four adult females, and a child, while two sustained injuries.

The statement pointed out that the unfortunate incident happened as a result of excessive speed by one of the drivers, which led to a loss of control and a head-on collision of the two vehicles.

It pointed out that the two injured were taken to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) by an FRSC Rescue Team for medical attention, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the old JUTH.

The FRSC, who enjoined motorists to maintain a safe speed, said excessive speed accounts for most deaths and serious injuries whenever a road traffic crash occurs.

It further advised motorists to instal speed-limiting devices on their vehicles and ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles, adding that if adopted, these measures are capable of reducing accidents on Nigerian roads.