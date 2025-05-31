Metro

Accident claims 21 lives of Kano athletes returning from National Sports Festival

Kola Oyelere
No fewer than 21 athletes from the Kano contingent returning from the just-concluded National Sports Festival held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, have died, while many others were injured following a fatal accident that occurred at Dakatsalle Bridge.

Chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Umar Bala Fagge, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the bus conveying 30 athletes fell into the bridge.

“As I am taking to you now, we count 19 died body,” he said.

In a similar tone of sober reflection, Ado Salisu, a former Vice President of SWAN, said victims were still being conveyed to Kura General Hospital.

Among the deceased was the son of Salisu Jegus, a sports correspondent with Express Radio.

Details later…

