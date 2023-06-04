A fatal accident that occurred along Zakirai town in Kano-Jigawa State has claimed 18 lives, while 12 sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) Sector Commander Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi in a statement signed by the sector’s spokesman, Mr Abdullahi Labaran on Sunday said the accident happened on Friday night.

He disclosed that the accident involved two commercial vehicles in a head-on collision.

He blamed the accident on excessive speeding, dangerous driving and overloading which led to a head-on collision and the bursting into flames of one of the vehicles.

Some of the corpses were given mass burial at the accident scene, while others were handed over to their relatives.