Accident claim lives of two students of same parents in Ogun

Tragedy struck, on Thursday afternoon, in Ogijo area of Sagamu Local Government, as a truck crushed two children of the same parents to death.

The Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the incident involves a Bajaj motorcycle and a Man diesel truck along Sagamu -Ikorodu road.

The incident occurred about 7.57 am and was said to have been caused by reckless driving on the part of the motorcycle rider.

“According to an eyewitness account, the four persons on the motorcycle are students of Idagba Community High School, Sotubo and Wesley primary school, Ogijo, with one them riding the motorcycle conveying him and the others to school.

“In an attempt for the motorcyclist to find its way in between two trailers, the motorcycle fell on its side and the rear tyre of one of the trailers ran over them.

“Two of the passengers on the motorcycle, who are brothers from the same parents dying on the spot,” he said.

Akinbiyi explained that the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu while the injured were taken to the same hospital for treatment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded 1,114 COVID-19 Infections Last Week, Lowest In Four Months

In the past two weeks, Nigeria recorded 3,414 new COVID-19 infections, which is the lowest the country has recorded since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in December.

In the penultimate week, (March 7 – 13), there were 2,300 cases, a reduction when compared to the 2,817 recorded in the previous week’s (February 28 – March 6)…Accident claim lives of two students of same parents in Ogun

Accident claim lives of two students of same parents in Ogun

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…