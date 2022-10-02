ACCI hosts 500 exhibitors, showcases 10,000 products at 17th Abuja international Trade Fair

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has disclosed that over 500 exhibitors and 10,000 products are currently participating at the 17th International Trade Fair in Abuja.

The 17th edition of the Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has the theme, “Creating an Export Ready Market Through SME Digitisation” which hosts 500 exhibitors, 10,000 products and over 100,000 visitors.

According to a statement by Olayemi John-Mensah, from the first day of the fair, many exhibitors from within and outside Nigeria were on the ground, taking advantage of the fair standard platform for brands to showcase different products of value.

The statement further said Abuja Trade Fair would continue to provide an avenue where businessmen, entrepreneurs, service providers, and many others converge.

“It also provides an avenue for the distribution of trade, investment, market opportunities, and ideas that would greatly help sellers, buyers, investors, and countries to promote relationships in business.

“Some exhibitors that spoke with our media unit stated that this year seems to be the largest fair since the struggles with COVID-19 that caused disruptions to businesses adding that the fair though held in the COVID year and 202 recorded low participation and it affected their sales.

“From what we are seeing on the first day, it seems promising and we are hoping for better patronage and business connectivity.

“The focus of the 17th AITF, “Creating an Export Ready Market Through SMEs Digitization” would offer a range of opportunities for SMEs to improve performance, spur innovation, enhance productivity and compete on a more even footing with larger firms.”

Furthermore, the statement explained that digital tools would bring many significant benefits for firms as digitalization reduces transaction costs by providing better and quicker access to information, and communication between businesses, suppliers and networks.

Abuja 17th International Trade Fair started on the 30th of September, 2022 and would last for a period of 10 days.

