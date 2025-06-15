Access, UBA, First Bank surpass 10 million app downloads, drive Nigeria’s digital banking growth

ACCESS Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and First Bank have each surpassed 10 million downloads of their mobile banking applications on the Google Play Store, signaling a major leap in Nigeria’s shift toward digital financial services.

The achievement highlighted the growing reliance on mobile banking by Nigerian consumers, who are increasingly opting for digital convenience over traditional in-branch transactions. These mobile platforms now offer a wide array of services—from routine transfers and airtime purchases to more advanced features like biometric login, ATM card blocking, visa processing, and even ticket purchases.

Although the apps are available on both Android and iOS platforms, only the Google Play Store provides public download statistics, offering key insights into user adoption and engagement.

Leading the digital charge was Access Bank’s Access More app, which boasts a 4.5-star rating and over 590,000 reviews. The app offers round-the-clock access to accounts, seamless fund transfers, and bill payments.

First Bank’s FirstMobile app, rated 4.2, also joined the 10-million-download club. It supports a wide range of financial services including account management, airtime top-up, and payment solutions, and is compatible with Android 7.0 and above.

UBA’s Mobile Banking app, with a 3.9 rating and more than 250,000 reviews, features a unified dashboard for managing multiple accounts, supported by secure biometric and passcode login options.

According to research by Nairametrics, other major players in Nigeria’s mobile banking ecosystem include:

Zenith Bank – Over 5 million downloads, 3.9 rating, 46,000+ reviews

GTCO (GTBank) – Over 5 million downloads, 4.0 rating, 130,000+ reviews, last updated June 2025

Other Banks with over 1 million downloads include: Sterling Bank (OneBank) – Rated 3.8; offers fund transfers, loans, and investment options

Fidelity Bank – Rated 3.8; features balance checks, card management, and mobile deposits

Keystone Bank (KeyMobile) – Rated 3.9; enables account overview, transfers, and loan management.

FCMB – Rated 4.1; supports paperless account opening and standard transactions

Wema Bank (ALAT) – Rated 4.2; provides digital account setup, loan access, and bill payment

The spike in mobile app downloads reflects a broader digital transformation in Nigeria’s banking sector. Customers are now prioritizing speed, ease, and accessibility—factors that mobile platforms are uniquely positioned to deliver.

Industry analysts say this momentum will likely continue as banks ramp up investments in app functionality, cybersecurity, and user experience.

As of mid-2025, mobile banking apps have evolved from optional digital tools to essential components of everyday banking in Nigeria’s fast-paced, tech-driven financial landscape.

