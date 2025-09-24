Access to VC, lecturers inspires learning in Bowen — Overall best Nursing graduate

Bowen University’s open-door policy, which allows students to reach the Vice Chancellor, lecturers and other principal officers, has helped create an environment that supports effective learning.

The overall best Nursing graduating student of the 2025 set, Olasupo Gospel Boluwatife, made this known during the induction and awards ceremony for 46 graduates by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

According to her, students’ access to lecturers for clarification on difficult topics and for counselling has fostered a lecturer-friendly atmosphere that motivates students to achieve their potential.

Olasupo noted that Bowen University lecturers across its colleges are not only knowledgeable but also approachable and supportive. She added that motivation is an essential part of effective teaching and learning. While attributing her success to hard work and prayers, she stressed the value of group discussions in the learning process.

A parent at the event, Pastor Johnson Okoroafor from Abia State, described Bowen University as an institution where godliness, academic excellence, skill development and leadership education are emphasised.

According to him, while searching for a university that combines godliness and academic excellence, he found Bowen University to meet the quality of education he wanted for his children. Pastor Johnson said he has no regrets about bringing his children from Abia State to study in Osun State and urged the university to maintain its standards, noting that parents also have a voice in the institution.

Also speaking, the National President of the University Graduates of Nursing Science Association (UGONSA), Ojo Opeyemi, said Bowen University is among the institutions whose Nursing Science graduates are reliable and trusted in the country’s healthcare sector.

The guest lecturer, Professor Adekemi Olowookere, in her lecture titled Beyond the Classroom Experience: Navigating the Real World of Healthcare as a 21st Century Nurse, emphasised the importance of compassion in carrying out professional duties without bias. She urged the new inductees to engage in lifelong learning and continually update their skills as the healthcare sector evolves.

Similarly, the Dean, Faculty of Nursing Sciences and Head of Programme, Community/Public Health Nursing, Professor Deborah Tolulope Esan, affirmed the quality of education offered by Bowen University. She said the university’s education system is built on excellence, godliness, leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship, equipping students to make meaningful contributions in their fields.

According to her, the Faculty of Nursing Sciences offers liberal, professional and spiritual education to prepare students for professional registration and practice in diverse healthcare settings. She also commended the 2025 set for donating a photocopier worth over N3 million to the university.

She continued: “This year, the faculty presented 46 Nursing graduating students who had 100 per cent success in most of their examinations, for induction by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria. So far, the faculty has inducted 287 Nursing Science graduates who have passed through Bowen University Nursing Science education since its inception.”

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Jonathan Babalola, reiterated the university’s commitment to periodically update and upgrade its teaching, research and personnel across all programmes to produce the 21st-century professionals needed in every sector of the economy. “Bowen University produces resilient and skillful graduates with integrity,” he noted.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

