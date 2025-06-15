Access to transport resources will empower young Nigerians — Adeboun, automobile expert

In a move to empower young Nigerians and improve access to transportation resources, CEO of Adek Automobile and Mechanical Service, Adeboun Kazeem Juwon, has launched the Adek Support Transportation Scheme.



The initiative, it was learnt, is designed to ease the financial burden of vehicle ownership and create new opportunities in the country’s transport sector.



The scheme, which operates on an installment-based model, allows young Nigerians to gain access to vehicles without the traditional upfront financial strain, positioning them to thrive in a rapidly evolving transportation landscape.



“This initiative is about giving young people a real shot at economic independence. By offering flexible vehicle ownership plans, we are helping them become active participants in the transportation industry, whether as drivers, fleet owners, or service providers,” Adeboun said.



The Adek Support Transportation Scheme is part of Adeboun’s broader vision for innovation and inclusive growth in Nigeria’s automotive space.



As a seasoned mechanical engineer and respected automobile expert, he has earned a stellar reputation for precision, excellence, and forward-thinking solutions.



Adeboun’s company, Adek Automobile and Mechanical Service, has long been known for its customer-centric approach and cutting-edge technology. His services are highly sought after by captains of industry, government officials, and private institutions — a testament to his integrity and unmatched technical expertise.



But beyond business, Adeboun is deeply committed to national development through youth empowerment. The new transportation scheme is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at addressing unemployment and driving inclusive growth.



“We need to stop waiting for white-collar jobs and start creating platforms that allow our youths to build sustainable livelihoods. Transport is one of the most dynamic sectors, and with the right support, our young people can truly own their future,” he added.