‘Access to quality maternal health drugs can cut Nigeria’s maternal mortality by 50%’

IF Nigeria ensures expanded access to quality maternal medicines, it could reduce its maternal mortality by almost 50 percent because postpartum haemorrhage is responsible for the highest number of preventable maternal deaths in the country.

Director, Reproductive Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Kayode Afolabi, stated this during a policy dialogue themed, ‘Leveraging Public-Private Partnerships to Improve Access to Quality Maternal Medicines’ organised by the Nigeria Health Watch.

Dr Afolabi said that access to quality maternal medicines would also prevent deaths from eclampsia and preeclampsia, two conditions that also constitute over 40% of preventable maternal deaths, as well as critical to Nigeria’s attainment of universal health coverage (UHC).

According to him, since over 60 percent of reproductive and maternal health services are accessed in the private sector, an effective private-public partnership could also ensure equitable access to quality maternal health.

He stated that in the past, an effective private-public partnership had proved effective in ensuring improved coverage of family planning commodities and a few maternal medicines, including the misoprostol in the country.

Although quality maternal health medicines enable the provision of comprehensive, emergency obstetric and newborn care, Dr Afolabi said availability of skilled birth attendants, data on the quantity and quality of maternal medicines needed, charting a course for private-public partnership and capacity strengthening for the appropriate cadre of care provider are required to translate this into access for women who need them.





Managing Director, Nigeria Health Watch, Vivian Ihekweazu, said Nigeria’s high maternal deaths have not provoked a heightened sense of urgency and the dialogue was to look at how the private sector can really be a key partner in mitigating maternal medicines challenges while using this advocacy platform to really highlight the importance and awareness about quality maternal medicines.

According to Mrs Ihekweazu, “Nigeria is the second contributor to maternal deaths in the world. One of the factors for this is the quality of medicines that women have access to at their bedside.

“When we think about maternal health, we have to think about women ultimately. It’s got to be safe; it must be effective and efficient when we talk about quality. The woman and children or family may have access to healthcare, but unless it is quality and it’s focused on a patient at the centre, the outcomes are severely impacted.

“But then, there are issues that actually impact that medicine; not just from the procurement of medicine, but the whole supply chain, to when the medicine reaches the health facility is very critical in ensuring that the quality of medicine is maintained. Ensuring that we have access to quality medicines is a key factor in achieving UHC. And not just about the quality of medicine, but also the cost of those medicines.”