’Access The Stars’ takes Abuja, Calabar as thousands compete at regionals

In the last two episodes of ‘Access the Stars’, the audition train moved to Abuja and later Calabar. The audience saw it all: confident singers, show-shoppers and average singers who shared the same passion for the limelight. The regional judges and celebrity judges (TY-mix, Seyi Shay and Kaffy) gave their praises and criticisms while assessing the contestants.

Sensational artist Seyi Shay advised the contestants saying “I’m a sucker for good showmanship. I think that it’s not really about how well you sing. It’s about how you deliver the song you are singing. So I implore everyone tonight to give it their all when it comes to the actual performance of the song. That will help a lot.”

In Abuja and Calabar, hundreds of contestants were trimmed to thirty and then five in each city. These five budding artists then proceeded to share the stage with music stars with celebrity artists such as Fireboy, Ice Prince, Zlatan and Wande Coal at the Access The Stars regional concert.

Miracle Isodje’s sonorous delivery of Andra Day’s inspirational hit song “Rise Up”; Okeimute performance of Kizz Daniels’ “Mama”; Effiong Promise’s soulful rendition of J’odie’s Kuchi Kuchi; and Janet Anwang’s pitch-perfect cover of Omawumi’s “If You Ask Me” helped secure their spot in boot camp.

A brand new car, management contract and a massive cash prize all await the winner of the on-going music show, ‘Access the Stars’. Sponsored by Access Bank and the premium alcoholic brand, Star Lager Beer, the show has been an exposé on the plethora of budding music talents in Nigeria yearning to be discovered and nurtured.

Reality shows had been the bedrock of some great artistes in the industry such as Chidimma, Praiz, Omawunmi, Yemi Alade, Timi Dakolo, Dare Art Alade and Niniola.

Some music artistes who had crashed out on audition stages had refined their art to make good music that people love. It is against this backdrop that ‘Access the Stars’ was created to discover fresh music talents and groom them for successful music careers.