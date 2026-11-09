Access Holdings bets on synergies to boost ROE above 20%

Access Holdings Plc is banking on stronger operational synergies in 2027 to improve profitability, raise shareholder returns and address regulatory constraints that have delayed dividend payments, as the financial services group moves to convert years of expansion into stronger financial performance.

The Group, which recorded profit before tax of N667.36 billion in the nine months ended September 2026, is targeting a return on equity above 20 per cent in 2027, with management expecting the benefits of its enlarged international network and integration of acquired businesses to become more evident from next year.

At its nine-month earnings call on 5 November, management acknowledged that four of its seven key performance indicators were outside the original full-year 2026 guidance, signalling that the Group faces significant work to meet its profitability ambitions.

Group Managing Director, Innocent Ike, said the Group would continue to provide transparent disclosures on its performance, including areas where it had made progress and those requiring further improvement, particularly operating efficiency and shareholder returns.

Access Bank Managing Director, Roosevelt Ogbonna, said the benefits of the Group’s combined network were expected to reflect more significantly in its 2027 financial results.

The expectation places operational integration and cost efficiency at the centre of Access Holdings’ next growth phase, following acquisitions and expansion across several international markets.

One of the major challenges is the Group’s cost structure. Operating expenses increased 11.8 per cent to N1.30 trillion during the nine-month period, partly reflecting higher staff costs and amortisation associated with integrating businesses acquired in 2025.

Although management described some of these costs as non-recurring, the Group still has considerable ground to cover to bring its cost-to-income ratio within its 2026 guidance range of 50 to 55 per cent.

The ratio improved from 65.2 per cent in the first half to 63.1 per cent in September, indicating some progress, but remains elevated relative to the Group’s efficiency target.

Return on average equity also improved from 11.8 per cent in the first half to 14.1 per cent, against the full-year target of above 20 per cent.

Net interest margin moved in the opposite direction, declining from 4.9 per cent to 4.4 per cent, below the target of above five per cent.

Ogbonna attributed the margin pressure to wholesale-funded international subsidiaries, reinvestment of funds at lower yields and cash held for large transaction mandates.

The Group will also be looking to strengthen recurring income to support earnings quality. Core income, comprising interest income and fees, accounted for 95.2 per cent of the Bank’s gross earnings, compared with 90.9 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Credit quality remains another important part of the outlook. Cost of risk declined to 0.51 per cent from 0.62 per cent in the first half, while the non-performing loan ratio increased to 3.55 per cent from 3.35 per cent, slightly exceeding the Group’s target of below 3.5 per cent.

Beyond operating performance, Access Holdings faces a regulatory deadline that could shape its capital allocation and dividend outlook over the next few months.

The Group disclosed that its investment in subsidiaries stood at N446.6 billion, representing 19.29 per cent of shareholders’ funds at 30 September, against the 10 per cent limit prescribed by Section 19(8)(c) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA).

To address the breach, management has commenced capital recalls across seven markets and minority stake sales in five countries, while working towards compliance by March 2027, as directed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Ogbonna said shareholder approvals had been obtained in all seven markets, while regulatory approvals had been secured in four. The first capital recall was completed in October, with three more expected in November, two before the end of December and another potentially in early 2027.

The Group is also restructuring its international holding arrangements to accommodate the investments after the recalls are completed.

Successful execution of the programme is significant for shareholders because the BOFIA restriction has been cited as the reason for withholding the FY2025 dividend.

Management disclosed that Access Holdings had now satisfied Section 7.1 of the CBN’s financial holding company guidelines, leaving BOFIA compliance as the outstanding regulatory condition.

Although the Group expects dividends to be considered after compliance, any distribution will require Board recommendation and CBN approval. Management has also declined to provide a payout ratio pending regulatory clarity.

Another issue investors will monitor is the Group’s decision on its perpetual bond, which management said would be announced in December ahead of its first call date on 7 January 2027.

The outlook is supported by the Group’s capital adequacy ratios of 17.7 per cent at the holding company and 20.4 per cent at the Bank, both above the 15 per cent minimum cited by management.

Access Holdings recorded profit before tax of N667.36 billion in the nine months, an 8.3 per cent increase, while profit after tax rose 5.9 per cent to N474.17 billion.

The immediate milestones are the expected capital recall inflows before year-end, the December perpetual bond decision, the FY2026 audited results and progress towards the March 2027 BOFIA compliance deadline.