Access Holdings appoints Ibironke Adeyemi as independent non-executive director

Access Holdings has announced the appointment of Ibironke Adeyemi as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective April 15, 2025. The decision comes following the resignation of Oluseyi Kumapayi (FCA) and was approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), marking a strategic move to bolster the diversity and expertise of its board.

Adeyemi, who brings over 30 years of experience in finance, management, and corporate governance, is expected to enhance the company’s decision-making framework. Currently serving as the Managing Director of Chrisland Schools Limited—one of the flagship subsidiaries of the renowned Chrisland Group of Schools—she also holds board positions at Chrisland University, the Victor and Winifred Awosika Foundation, and Holy Trinity Hospital.

Her impressive career includes a stint as an Executive Director at Chemo-Pharma Laboratories, where she drove financial efficiency and operational growth, and earlier experience at Peat Marwick Ani & Ogunde (now KPMG Professional Services) as an Audit Trainee and Chartered Accountant. Adeyemi holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, a Postgraduate Diploma in Education, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration and Planning from the University of Lagos. She has further bolstered her credentials with Executive Development Programmes at institutions such as Harvard Business School and the Lagos Business School’s Advanced Management Programme.

A qualified chartered accountant and a member of both the Rotary International Club and the Chartered Institute of Directors, Nigeria, Adeyemi’s appointment underscores Access Holdings’ commitment to inclusive leadership. Group Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointment, stating, “I am pleased to welcome Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi to the Board of Access Holdings. Her appointment underscores our commitment to enhancing the diversity and depth of expertise within our Board. With her addition, we are proud to have four accomplished women among our nine-member Board, reinforcing our belief in the value of inclusive leadership.”

With Adeyemi’s extensive background in education, finance, and governance, Access Holdings is poised to drive further innovation and strategic growth while reaffirming its commitment to excellence in leadership.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE