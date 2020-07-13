Access Bank to acquire bank in Zambia

Capital Market
By Kehinde Akinseinde -Jayeoba | Lagos
Access Bank
Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Bank

ACCESS Bank Plc has concluded plans to acquire another financial institution as part of its aggressive expansion drive.

According to a statement issued by the company, Access Bank subsidiary in Zambia, Access Bank Zambia Limited, is already in an advanced stage to merge with Cavmont Bank Limited.

Cavmont Bank, located in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, provides an array of banking services including in the areas of community banking, retail banking, investment, and corporate banking.

The bank, which was established in 2004, is believed to be worth over $100 million with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia Plc, a firm listed on the Lusaka Stock Exchange (LUSE), having 100 percent stake in the company.

In the notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Access Bank said it plans to take over the 100 per cent interest of Cavmont Capital in Cavmont Bank.

“Access Bank announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Zambia, Access Bank Limited has entered into exclusive discussions with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia Plc regarding a potential transaction between Access Bank Zambia and Cavmont Bank Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cavmont Capital.

“The potential transaction relates to the sale of 100 percent of Cavmont Capital’s interest in Cavmont Bank to Access Bank Zambia.

“There can be no certainty that a transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms of any such agreement. The completion of a transaction would be subject to formal regulatory approvals,” the statement said.

“Access Bank will update the market as appropriate and in accordance with its disclosure obligations,” the notice, signed by the company secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, assured.

“Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in Access Bank’s securities until a full announcement is made,” the lender advised.

It will E recalled that in 2019, Access Bank completed its merger with the defunct Diamond Bank Plc. The deal was to make Access Bank, one of the big players in the corporate banking world, a formidable voice in the retail banking business.

Before the deal with the former Diamond Bank, Access Bank had acquired Intercontinental Bank, one of the biggest banks in Nigeria some years ago.

 

