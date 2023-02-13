By Chima Nwokoji | Lagos

Access Bank customers are in for a treat this Valentine season as the retail giant is offering several discounts and mouth-watering freebies on its retail products and services to celebrate customers in this season of love.

The Valentine season campaign, tagged, “Love is More,” will run from February 1 to March 11, 2023.

The Senior Retail Advisor, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Robert Giles, told reporters at the campaign’s debut, “Valentine season provides us with another opportunity to demonstrate our love and appreciation for our customers for the years of loyalty and support for the bank.

“We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their commitment to Access Bank. We value our customers and non-customers who rely on our services and products to conduct seamless banking activities and we wish everyone the best of this season.”

Commenting further on the campaign, the Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Njideka Esomeju, said that in the spirit of the season of love, the bank has unveiled several amazing offers to appreciate its customers.

“Our customers who sign up for the XclusivePlus annual plan this month of February will not only receive a 10GB of data to share great moments with loved ones but will also get a 10 percent discount off their total purchases on Konga.

“Small business owners, SMEs, who open a Diamond Business Advantage Account (DBA) and grow their balance to N1 million (DBA Trader Lite and DBA Basic) or N5 million (DBA Growing to Prestige) and perform at least two transactions on the AccessMore app before February 28 stand a chance to win a free business protection bundle, a gift box, or a one-month fee waiver,” she said.

Esomeju added that during this season, when women use their “W” branded debit card at Beacon Health Diagnostics, they will receive a 20 percent discount on cervical cancer screening.

According to Esomeju, customers who transact five times every week this February on AccessMore or *901# will qualify to win a N500 top-up on *901# and N1,000 worth of data on AccessMore.

“We will provide our customers with free vehicle registration when they acquire a brand-new or pre-owned vehicle from one of our registered dealers nationwide.





“Our salary account holders with Access Bank are not left out as they can access a bouquet of loan offers and enjoy a five percent interest rate reduction in the first month of the loan repayment.

“We are offering these and so much more to show how much we appreciate our customers’ consistent patronage,” Esomeju averred.

