Access Bank completes acquisition of Transnational Bank of Kenya

Business News
By Chima Nwokoji - Lagos
Access Bank

The Board of Access Bank PLC has announced the lender’s successful completion of the acquisition of Transnational Bank (Kenya) Plc.

In a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the Access Bank said this is a sequel to the earlier announcement on October 28, 2019, investing public.

This follows the receipt of full regulatory approvals and fulfilment of all conditions precedent to completion.

The Bank’s vision is to be the World’s Most Respected African Bank and its entry into the Kenyan market, a key gateway in East Africa, not only brings it closer to that vision but enables “our customers tap into our extensive global network that translates into immense business opportunities, robust and efficient digital solutions, competitive products and unrivalled customer experience,” the filed document stated.

