Access Bank completes acquisition of Sigma

ACCESS Holdings Plc, has announced the completion of its acquisition of an indirect equity stake in Sigma and the merger of its subsidiary, First Guarantee Pension Limited (FGPL) with Sigma.

Following the sanction of the Scheme of Merger between Sigma and FGPL by the Federal High Court on December 1, 2022, FGPL has been dissolved without winding up leaving Sigma as the surviving entity, according to Access Holdings.

Commenting on the transaction, in a statement sent to the investing community via the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Dr Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive of the Corporation, said:

“Following the successful completion of the merger, our plan is to leverage the synergies of these entities, as well as the Corporation’s expansive distribution network, strong risk management culture and best-in-class governance standards to create a formidable pension funds administration business.”

