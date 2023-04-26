Some political analysts in Delta State have advised the minority leader in the federal house of representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu to accept defeat from the last national assembly election before congratulating Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State over his victory.

Recall that Ngozi Okolie of Labour Party defeated the third-time House of Reps member representing Aniocha/ Oshimili federal constituency of the state.

The analysts were reacting to the congratulatory message the minority leader sent to Adamawa State Governor, following his victory at the recent supplementary election.

In the message, Elumelu was quoted saying: “no matter how much falsehood, tyranny and manipulations appear to thrive, the truth will always prevail at the end of the day.”

Apaokwueze Aghaulor, a political analyst, said Hon. Elumelu congratulated Ahmadu FIntiri because they belong to the same party, (PDP), noting that if he, Elumelu, who was clearly defeated in the National Assembly election had accepted defeat, he would have earned more respect in the Hall of Honour than the way he is presently going by heading to the tribunal to challenge his defeat.

The don slammed Hon Elumelu for not accepting defeat, “but rather chose to lampoon the APC’s candidate, Sen. Aishatu Binani who tried to cry out over her perceived short-changing and manipulation of results in the election she claimed to have won.

“I believe it was during the supplementary election in Adamawa, they now had more chances of further manipulating the result, otherwise it was Binani the public was looking up to for victory.” Aghaulor noted.

A labour party chieftain , Chikwem Obakim from Imo State but resident in Asaba explained that though everyone has the right to express discontent when not satisfied with a particular outcome, Elumelu should have acknowledged defeat when it was glaring and obvious he was defeated in that election before congratulating Adamawa governor.

According to him, the attitude of the minority leader gave him out as one opposed to politics of inclusiveness, having served as representative of the constituency for three times and was heading for the same position for fourth time before his defeat in the recent National Assembly election.

“I’m personally averse to a system without change. We have always clamoured for, and looked forward to, new blood being injected into any system that had endured a long stay.

“It must not always be one person as if there are no other qualified candidates. I personally don’t know any of them; l mean Ndudi Elumelu and Hon. Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party that won in the house of representatives election.”





