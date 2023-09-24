A coalition of youth groups, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguard (BAM-V), has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its gubernatorial candidate in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Bauchi State, Ambassador Saddique Abubakar, who is a former Chief of Air Staff, to accept the verdict of the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed in the poll.

The group in a press release signed by its Director-General, Comrade Mohammed Jibo, made available to Tribune Online in Abuja, congratulated Governor Mohammed “on his well-deserved victory at the tribunal” and called on the APC, its candidate and all well-meaning people of Bauchi State to join hands with the governor with a view to taking the state to greater heights of development.

The group, a coalition of various youth groups for democracy and good governance, asserted that last Wednesday’s tribunal judgment is not only a victory for Governor Mohammed having affirmed his triumph at the poll but also substantial justice to the people of Bauchi State who freely gave the governor their mandate through the ballot papers on March 18, 2023.

It noted that the tribunal’s judgment confirms the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, adding that it further affirms the reward for hard work which the people of Bauchi State gave Governor Mohammed through the poll for his good performance in his first term in office as the state governor.

“Though we acknowledge the fact that the APC and its gubernatorial candidate have the constitutional rights to appeal the verdict of the tribunal, we, however, called on them to accept the verdict in good faith and in the spirit of sportsmanship and join hands with the Governor Bala Mohammed administration to take Bauchi State to greater heights.

“Bauchi State has lagged behind in development for too long before Governor Bala Mohammed came on board on May 29, 2019.

“During his first tenure, the governor was able to change the narratives with the level of unprecedented development he brought to the state, making Bauchi State a pride for all.

“The state as of today can stand shoulder to shoulder with its peers in terms of development in all sectors, including Education, Health, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Good Governance, among others.

“The fact that the people of the state acknowledged this fact made them vote massively for the governor in the March 18 governorship poll in order for him to continue with his giant strides and further improve the fortunes of the state.

“There is, therefore, the need for the opposition to not only join hands with the governor to further develop Bauchi State but also contribute meaningful to the development of the state,” Jibo stated.

The BAM-V DG, who doubles as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State, then called on the opposition in the state to encourage their supporters to maintain the peace being enjoyed in the state, stating that, “we further appeal that everyone should not make utterances capable of fomenting trouble across the state.”





