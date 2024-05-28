Amid the ongoing power struggle for control of the Kano Emirate between reinstated Emir Sanusi Lamido and dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, the Northern Professionals Forum (NPF) has urged the deposed Emir Bayero to accept his deposition as an act of Allah and to allow peace to prevail in Kano.

In a communique issued after a meeting in Kano, which included chapters from the 19 Northern states, the NPF emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The Director-General of the Forum, Arch. Usman Yusuf, read the communique to the press, calling on politicians with vested interests in the crisis to eschew bitterness and support the new law reinstating Emir Sanusi.

The forum stressed that unity and cooperation are crucial for the development and harmony of Kano State.

He said that “We admonish and call upon the Former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, to toe the path of Honour and dignity, and allow peace to reign in Kano State.

The group added that “We equally, enjoin all politicians who are the author’s of balkanizing the Long Historic monolithic Kano Emirate, to eschew bitterness, and embrace the new law, for the onward progress and continued coexistence of peace-loving people of Kano State.

“As indigenous professionals of Northern Nigeria; from diverse fields of expertise and scholarship – we have observed with keen interest the controversy surrounding the executive assent and approval of the Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Law (Repeal Bil) 2024, passed by the State House of Assembly, approved by Kano State Executive Council and assented to; by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State.

He stated that “Having inductively looked at the issues at stake, and of course, upon our legal luminary’s professional counsel and advice; as well, expert autopsy of the subject matter we hereby affirm that the actions of the Kano State House of Assembly, was done in accordance with the provisions of the law and extant rules.

“Furthermore, the subsequent approval, assenting of the Bill, consequential dissolution of the embattled Emirates and Reinstatement of His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as 16TH Emir of Kano – were all in tandem with the rule of law and powers conferred on the Governor as enshrined in 1999 constitution (as amended).

Meanwhile,a strong loyalists of former president Muhamnadu Buhari, Alhaji Alhaji AbdulMajid Danbilki Kwamanda,has called on president Bola Ahmed Tinubu,to allow the rule of law to prevail on the going Emirship tussle

Alhaji Kwamanda,who is the Chairman of Arewa Media Group, (AMG),We cannot, understand why the People that celebrated and used effectively court to maintained their Government, will now stood firmly against a substantive court order that stopped them from carrying out an illegality”.

Danbilki Kwamanda then urged President Tinubu to act accordingly as a respecter of Law and order he was known for, “you should not allow this bad precedent be set during your tenure, you should ensure that everybody respects the law by stopping the reinstatement.

According to him, what the Kano State Government is doing in violating the Federal High Court order stopping the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi ii was rather setting a bad precedent that will consume everybody.

