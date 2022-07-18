ACCA grants FCT-IRS approved employer status

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) granted the status of Approved Employer Recognition on the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) in recognition of their efforts toward building a competent and durable workforce.

The certificate was formally presented to the Acting Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, Mr Haruna Abdullah, at the Service Headquarters in Abuja during a visit by members of the Association.

Abdullahi expressed his appreciation to the ACCA stating that the recognition is timely and advantageous as it gives the Service an edge locally and globally, particularly in respect to capacity building.

He said that the ACCA is a global platform; and recognition from such a prestigious Association is capable of taking the Service to the next level.

He explained that the Approved Employer Recognition is a big deal for staff and a huge responsibility to the Service to ensure that all staff are properly trained in order to maintain the standard and uphold the Service image.

The FCT-IRS boss assured the team of the continuous partnership and collaboration of the Service in building a “new public sector” equipped with skilled, diligent and competent employees.

Earlier in his remarks, the ACCA Country Manager in Nigeria, Mr Tom Isibor, who congratulated the Acting Executive Chairman and the entire management for this feat and also expressed delight that he was particularly happy that the acting executive chairman himself is a Fellow of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

Isibor explained that the Approved Employer Recognition is an outstanding achievement packed with vast benefits which the Service should and must explore. He highlighted that this feat is an investment in Human Capital Development which gives the Service access to a robust network of members and communities across the world. He also affirmed that the certification provides the Service access to ACCA collateral content and intellectual property, all in a bid to build a productive, competent and efficient workforce.

Leveraging on the formal presentation of the Approved Employer Recognition certificate to the Acting Executive Chairman, Mr Isibor further stated that the Association looks forward to explicit partnership and collaboration with the Service in order to amass more productive and mutually beneficial ventures that will improve staff capacity.

“Undeniably, ACCA Approved Employer Recognition is a reputable and commendable feat to the Service which provides an accessible benchmark for employee growth and development thereby enabling all registered members’ automatic beneficiaries of this programme.

“The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service in fulfilment of its mandate to establish a coherent and beneficial relationship between the Service and taxpayers in the FCT is elated by the enormous benefits which the ACCA Approved Employer Recognition provides to the Service, especially as regards staff empowerment and training.





“Also equipping tax administrators with relevant knowledge, training and professional certification is an investment towards ensuring seamless and effective tax process between taxpayers and tax officials with the sole aim of boosting revenue generation in the FCT,” the country manager added.

ACCA grants FCT-IRS approved employer status

