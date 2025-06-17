ACAT 2025: African leaders, innovators unite to drive NextGen ag-tech for food security

Over 700 participants from 35 countries converged on Kigali, Rwanda capital for the 2025 edition of the African Conference on Agricultural Technologies (ACAT), organized by the African Agriculture Technology Foundation (AATF) and other partners

This second edition of Africa Agriculture and Technology Conference (ACAT2025) kicked off on Monday 9th June at the Kigali Convention Centre under the theme “NextGen Ag-Tech Solutions for Africa’s Farmers.”

The four-day event also brought together 27 exhibitors showcasing innovative agri-tech solutions to explore the transformative potential of next-generation agricultural technologies aimed at empowering African farmers.

Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Dr. Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, in his opening address, emphasised that empowering farmers starts with providing them with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions.

He argued that this move would help farmers optimize their practices and navigate the complexities of modern agriculture.

Dr. Canisius Kanangire, the Executive Director of the AATF highlighted the importance of farmer-centered technologies in boosting productivity, improving livelihoods, and driving economic growth.

Experts pointed out several challenges such as limited internet access, digital illiteracy, affordability, and inadequate infrastructure maintenance.

Language barriers and a disconnect between technology developers and farmers were also noted as key obstacles. Despite these challenges, promising solutions, including drone-based delivery of agricultural inputs and AI-powered tools offering localised agricultural data, are emerging.

In his keynote address, former Nigerian President and AATF Ambassador, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, declared that the future of Africa’s agriculture lies in the continent’s readiness to adopt and scale emerging technologies.

“On one road lies the continued struggle with food insecurity; on the other lies a bold vision of Africa as a global powerhouse in food and nutritional security, powered by innovation, partnerships, and transformative investment,” Jonathan stated.

He underscored the continent’s vast agricultural potential, pointing out that Africa holds 60 per cent of the world’s uncultivated arable land, a youthful population, and diverse agro-ecological zones, all of which can be harnessed to drive sustainable development and lift millions out of poverty.

Jonathan cited innovations such as precision farming, drone technology, satellite imaging, and artificial intelligence as critical tools that can enhance farming outcomes across the value chain, from planting to marketing.

“Digital tools can revolutionise what we do with every seed or grain in our hands. But for these innovations to succeed, Africa must invest in rural infrastructure, digital literacy, and affordable connectivity”, he said.

Jonathan also stressed the need for regional cooperation and cross-sector collaboration, noting that no single country or institution can achieve agricultural transformation alone.

He called on African governments, private sector players, research institutions, civil society, and farmers to work together to drive a new era in agriculture.

Reiterating the commitments made under the Maputo and Malabo Declarations, he urged African governments to allocate at least 10 percent of national budgets to the sector and to encourage private investment through risk guarantees and favorable policies.

On the second day of the conference, African leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders renewed their calls for greater investment and the accelerated adoption of agricultural technologies to boost food security across the continent.

The second day saw a convergence of high-level discussions aimed at empowering farmers and driving inclusive innovation in agriculture.

In a keynote address at the official opening ceremony, Rwanda’s Prime Minister, Dr. Édouard Ngirente, stressed the importance of building supportive ecosystems that include enabling policies, improved infrastructure, and better access to finance.

“The voices and agency of farmers themselves must shape the solutions we develop and promote,” Dr. Ngirente stated.

He urged delegates to use the platform to forge partnerships that translate ideas into tangible impacts for smallholder farmers.

A series of panel sessions set the tone for the day, beginning with “Financing AgTech Solutions: Aligning Capital, Risk, and Innovation.” Panelists highlighted the need for private sector involvement, youth inclusion, and risk-sharing mechanisms to support innovation.

Hannington Namara, Managing Director of Equity Bank Rwanda, announced that the bank will allocate at least 30 percent of its loan portfolio to agriculture, urging other financial institutions to follow suit.

Another key session, “Charting a Collaborative Roadmap for Quality Partnerships,” focused on aligning the goals of various stakeholders and breaking down silos between researchers, communicators, and implementers.

Panelists at the conference stressed that partnerships thrive on trust, vision alignment, and shared responsibility.

The ministerial dialogue featured representatives from four African nations, Rwanda, Ghana, Malawi and Tanzania.

The ministers pledged to enhance access to AgTech, mainstream gender inclusion, and increase research investment.

Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, emphasised the need to place smallholder farmers at the heart of all policy and innovation decisions. “This is about defining the investments we seek and shaping the partnerships we need,” he emphasized.

On the third day of the conference, young agri-innovators across Africa were called upon to leverage technology and innovation to drive a sustainable agricultural revolution.

Speaking at a morning session of the youth mentorship program, Dr. Mark Bagabe, encouraged young people to work smart and take advantage of platforms like ACAT to form partnerships, build networks, and close the employment gap through agribusiness.

He emphasised the role of youth as catalysts in addressing the continent’s pressing food and nutrition security challenges.

The day’s plenary, titled “Last Mile Delivery: Commercialisation and Scaling of Ag-Tech Solutions”, highlighted the need for data-driven, farmer-centric approaches to ensure rural farmers benefit from modern technologies.

Dr. Kayode Sanni, Project Manager at AATF, showcased AI-powered soil sensors from the Climate Smart Remote Sensing Project in the Rice Value Chain, illustrating how precision agriculture is helping farmers adapt to climate change.

Discussions also explored the rollout of biotech innovations like pest-resistant cowpea, which can save up to 90 per cent of harvests, underlining the need for responsible and inclusive commercialization.

In another session themed “Leveraging Ag-Tech for Sustainable Agriculture,” panelists spotlighted Africa’s youth as increasingly tech-savvy and capable of transforming agriculture into a lucrative and appealing sector.

However, they emphasised that success hinges on developing adaptable skill sets and called for more mentorship, funding, tolerance for start-up risks, and a stronger storytelling culture to inspire more youth to join the sector.

The panel on “Beyond the Pilot, Scaling Ag-Tech Solutions” stressed the importance of scaling successful pilot projects through strategic planning, inclusive innovation, and digital platforms that integrate the entire agricultural value chain.

Contributors included top voices from the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board, Sasakawa, African Food Systems Forum, and Boston Consulting Group.

Meanwhile, the session on “Licensing and IP: Access to Proprietary Traits and Germplasm” underscored the need to strengthen intellectual property protections in Africa’s agricultural ecosystem.

Delegates were urged to support researchers with incentives and equip institutions with the capacity to secure patents and licenses that benefit both innovators and farmers.

On the fourth and final day of the conference, AATF renewed its call to engage African youth in agricultural technology innovation and adoption.

Delegates were treated to an array of groundbreaking innovations during project showcases and demonstrations.

One standout was a portable, battery-powered real-time LAMP assay device presented by Jovia Kamatenesi of the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board.

The device, priced at about $8,000, detects Cassava Brown Streak Ipomoviruses, revolutionising plant disease diagnostics and enabling farmers to act quickly to protect yields.

Also featured was Kigali Rabbit Farm’s artificial insemination (AI) programme, which demonstrated how technology is improving breeding efficiency and livelihoods through a comprehensive system of evaluation, storage, insemination, and performance tracking.

At a plenary session themed “Stewardship: Cultivating a Sustainable Future with Ag-Tech Solutions,” speakers underscored the urgent need for transparent, sustainable, and inclusive agri-tech policies.

They called for stronger public-private partnerships, support for local innovators, improved access to finance, and youth empowerment to unlock Africa’s agricultural potential.

In his closing address, AATF Executive Director Dr. Canisius Kanangire described the event as electrifying and thanked the Government of Rwanda for its hospitality.

He reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to engaging youth and farmers at the center of Africa’s agricultural future.

The conference ended with the adoption of the Kigali Declaration, a set of actionable commitments to scale agricultural technology, improve regulatory frameworks, and promote youth and private sector involvement across food systems.

READ ALSO: Adoption of farmer-centered technologies can drive Africa’s economic growth — AATF boss