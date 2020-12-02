Academic future of the common man’s child

That children are the leaders of tomorrow is a core message passed across over the years but it seems that future is not for the child of the common man with this current dispensation, the saying is incongruent with reality.

If at all the children of the common man has a future to lead tomorrow, today, the future is seized by the Federal government and ASUU. Considering the lackadaisical approach of our leaders when it comes to tertiary institutions, it is obvious they care little; this is because their children don’t attend public schools and tertiary institutions. Their children acquire quality knowledge from renowned teachers and professors so that when back home, they would be deemed fit for big governmental position political appointments.

The incessant ASUU strike has prompted those from the middle class who cannot cope with the strike to seek alternatives by sending their children to Cotonou, Benin Republic, Uganda among others where within two years or less and one would graduate and be issued a certificate equivalent to that of Nigeria. Those who cannot afford are at the mercy of ASUU and the Federal Government.

This is not the first time ASUU is embarking on strike to air its grievances to the Federal Government, in fact, it is the neither the second nor the third but this could be said to be one of the longest strikes embarked by the union. Students have been left to watch their future being suffocated at the hands of these two fighting elephants.

Although one should not apportion blame only to the Federal government, it will take the lion share of it. The ASUU is also no saint due to its notoriety in strike. ASUU and the Federal government should make a compromise and stop playing games with students’ future.

ASUU should know that its notoriety when it comes to strike is giving it a bad name in the eye of the world. Perhaps, ASUU should restrategise and adopt other means of airing their grievances if truly their struggle is for the improvement of public universities in Nigeria, because, more often students are at the receiving end of their recurrent strikes.

Mahmud Yahaya,

Bauchi.

