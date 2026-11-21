Is higher education or learning a trade after secondary school the best route to financial success in today’s Nigeria? This is seemingly an age-long question that pops up now and then, but whose answer is as diverse as the respondents. FATIMAH BAZAMBO sampled the opinions of young Nigerians on this matter. Their views:

Adebisi Kabiratu

I do not think financial success has one route. Higher education matters, especially for professions that require formal qualifications, but a degree does not guarantee a job or wealth. Many graduates struggle to find work, while people who learned trades, such as tailoring, catering, hairdressing, electrical work, plumbing and auto repairs, are building successful businesses. A trade gives young people the practical skill they can monetise early. The better approach is to combine both. Young Nigerians need education, practical skills and financial literacy.

Olayinka Adebayo

It goes beyond degree versus trade. We have become more of a consumer country than a producer one. We train millions of graduates and skilled people, yet we import goods that could be made locally. We also neglected the technical colleges that once trained young people in welding, electrical work and auto repairs, while a degree became the ultimate achievement and a trade was treated as second best. You cannot keep training people without an environment where they can use that training, and you cannot keep blaming young people without examining the system they live in.

Saheed Abdulwarith

Both can lead to financial success. However, based on the reality of Nigeria today, learning a trade has become a very practical route to financial independence. A university degree no longer guarantees employment or financial stability. Many graduates spend years searching for jobs, while electricians, fashion designers, mechanics, barbers, and plumbers are already making money. That does not mean higher education is a waste of time. A certificate can open doors. However, practical skills, hard work, and discipline help keep them open. We should stop looking down on people who choose to learn a trade.

Falowo Balqees

The Nigeria of today requires both. Higher education is important and recognised. But after graduating, there is often no job, and one can spend years applying and get none. We have uneducated people who are successful through trade, but they still need the help of learned people. It is advisable not to take just one route, but to explore many options and settle for the one that suits you. Learning both is advisable in Nigeria today. At least, if one does not work out, the other will.

Adeniji Abigael

Both can lead to financial success, but the best option depends on an individual’s interests, abilities, financial situation, and career goals. A university degree does not automatically guarantee a good job, especially when many graduates struggle to find employment. Learning a trade can bring quicker financial independence. Someone good at a trade can start small, build a customer base and eventually employ others. However, trades also require dedication, proper training, and the ability to manage money. Education and skills acquisition should not be seen as competitors. Nigeria needs graduates as much as it needs skilled workers.

Saheed Abdulmuqsit

Trade contributes significantly to financial success in Nigeria, but many people combine trading with the education they have acquired, and that education helps them thrive. Someone with only local knowledge of a trade may not be able to take it international. Education gives you strategies and different ways of carrying out your trade. It is not only higher education, and it is not only trade, that will lead to financial success. The two work together.

Saula Fathia

Both are valuable, but learning a trade or practical skill can sometimes provide a faster route to financial independence. Take two young people who finish secondary school together. One goes to university for four years. The other learns fashion design for a year or two, starts taking customers, opens a shop, and eventually employs others. I am not suggesting that everyone should abandon formal education, but young people should not wait until they graduate before learning something practical. A certificate tells people what you studied, but a practical skill shows what you can do.

Pere Izon

Learning a skill does not stop you from pursuing higher education, and having both is an added advantage. A tertiary institution is also where connections are made. The founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, met at Stanford, and the founders of Jobberman, Opeyemi Awoyemi, Ayodeji Adewunmi, and Olalekan Olude, met at Obafemi Awolowo University. Schools do not make people rich, and skills do not make people rich. People make people rich. What matters is what you do with what you have learned.

Basambo Asiata

I believe higher education is still one of the best routes to financial success in Nigeria today. A degree does not automatically guarantee a good job or wealth, but education exposes you to opportunities, helps you build connections, and gives you access to careers that may not be available without a qualification. A university education also teaches discipline, communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving. The problem is that many people expect their certificates to do all the work for them. A person who combines a degree with practical skills, creativity and the ability to recognise opportunities stands a better chance of achieving financial stability.

Hamad Abdulbaki

Learning a trade is a better route, considering the level of unemployment and the difficulty graduates face in securing jobs. With a skill like fashion designing, hairdressing, catering, electrical work, plumbing, or phone repairs, you can start earning without spending four or five years in school. Trades also let people become self-employed and eventually employ others. You may not become financially successful overnight. If you are dedicated, improve your skills, build a good reputation, and manage your money properly, you can grow a small business into something substantial.

Basambo Abdulbaki

I do not think we should have to choose, because both have their advantages. Higher education gives knowledge, exposure and access to professional opportunities, while a trade gives a practical skill you can use to earn money even when there are no formal jobs. Relying solely on a certificate can be risky, but not every trade is easy to establish without proper training or business knowledge. The smartest thing is to get an education if you have the opportunity, but also learn a skill that can sustain you financially.

Mohammed Tawakalitu

It depends on the person. Financial success is not determined by whether someone attends a university or learns a trade. It depends on the person, their mindset, consistency, and how well they use the opportunities available to them. We have seen graduates struggling financially, and people who never attended university doing very well because they built a skill and a business. Likewise, some people have succeeded through their degrees and professional careers. The most important thing is to identify what you are good at, invest in it, stay disciplined, and be willing to adapt to the changing economy.