Òsárétín Òsádébàmwén – Abuja

Edo State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has said it would petition law enforcement agencies to investigate, arrest and prosecute the persons who impersonated the ward chairman and his executive to announce the fake suspension of the National Chairman of the Party.

State Executive Chairman, Kelly Ogbaloi said this in Abuja when he led a delegation of the State executive and the Local government Chairmen as well as the Ward 3 Chairman of the Party in Arue, Uromi, Edo state to a Solidarity visit to Abuja.

Kelly said the alleged suspension was the work of mischief makers who are disgruntled and elected for the wrong path to make themselves popular.

“They appear to be people who are disgruntled but could not adopt a genuine way to ask for what they want. They have rather taken a path that is dishonourable.

“For me and the state chapter of the Labour Party, we dissociate ourselves from that. Edo state chapter if the LP is not part of that. No local government is part of it. No ward chapter of the party is part of it.

“These elements are not known and they are not from the ward of the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

Let us for the sake of argument say they’re from the ward of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, even at, the Constitution of the Labour Party, does not even Permit a few rag-tag persons to suspend the National Chairman.

“It is only by way of convention that the National Chairman, considered for penalty and of course, that convention would be solely called for that purpose.

“They are not from Uromi at all. It was an impersonation which we are presenting before the law enforcement agencies. They are complete impostors, they came from nowhere to impersonate the word of the Ward chairman and his ward officials and came to Abuja and made those pronouncements.

“If they were real, why did they not come to the ward? Rather they came to Abuja and hid in one room to make those statements.

“Of course, the DSS and police have been informed about this and they are on their trail.”





The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr, Julius Abure, whom the delegation came to visit, on a solidarity call pointed out that all such actions would not succeed because they will continue to fail.

According to him, the plot was hatched to distract the Labour Party from the cases of electoral fraud. It has approached the court to rectify and restore the mandate of the Nigerian people, given to the Labour Party.

“For this one, they will not succeed. Like you have seen, the ward chairman is here. The ward register is here.

“None of those names in the ward register. Those names are not even Esan Names. They are unknown to us.

“I want to appreciate all of them, my ward chairman, the local government Chairman and all other local government that are here in Solidarity.

“I took the party from nothing to something. Without sounding immodest, two years ago, Labour Party was nothing. It will shock you to know that. In just two years, I have taken the party from nothing to something.

“I want to assure you that this is just the beginning. The party has come to stay. We will continue to work for the party, we will continue to move on.

“We are challenging outcome of the election and all other elections, not even this distraction will distract us from going on from the mandate freely given to our people and party we will not rest on our until we reclaim this mandate.

“If that is the reason they are planning this, then they should think of another way. This one is dead,” Abure stated.

On his part, the ward chairman of the Labour party in Ward 03 — ARUE, Esan North East LGA (04) of Edo State, Comrade Thomson Valentine Ehiguese, the law must take its course to prevent such characters from further misleading the public.

