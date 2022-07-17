Abula Festival set to boost food tourism in Ibadan

IBADAN, the Oyo State capital, is renowned for several things, one of which is the staple, amala.

Amala is made from yam tubers peeled, sliced, cleaned, dried, and ground into elubo (yam flour). The meal, which is produced lump-free and fluffy, is best enjoyed with the local soups ewedu, gbegiri, and omiobe (soup), along with chunks of assorted soft meat.

Loved for being light and easy to digest, the popular meal will again be showcased at the Abula Festival happening at Trans Amusement Park, Ibadan, on Saturday, July 30.

Thousands of people will gather to celebrate the meal in a move underscoring the importance of food tourism.

The event with tourism as its overarching goal is an annual festival of entertainment, cultural food, and fun fair. Many tasty food and performances will highlight the best of Ibadan’s culture and history. There are also plans to develop it into a tourist event, especially during Eid-el-Kabir, to create something akin to the popular Ojude Oba of Ijebu-Ode for Ibadan.

The founder and convenor of the Abula Festival, Bisilola Bakare, said more about plans for the festival. “I was in Port Harcourt for Boli Festival, a popular street snack and meal. When I saw the acceptance and how the festival was used to promote unity and tourism in Port Harcourt, and knowing well that there are too many food festivals in Lagos and none from Ibadan, I decided to create ‘Abula Festival’ and use it to connect Ibadan to the world.”

She added that the “train system from Lagos to Ibadan has made it possible to take advantage of the city’s attractions. It has opened many tourism opportunities in Ibadan, making it a destination for festivals and major events.”

Maggi, Star Radler, Goldberg, Bigi and Imperial Blue are the event sponsors where Jesse King, Candy Bleakz and others will perform.