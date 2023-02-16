It was a night of glamour and style as Showmax premiered its latest original, ‘The Real Housewives of Abuja’ at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on February 11.

Hosted by media personality and content creator, Hawa Magaji, the event had in attendance, diplomats and top executives across various sectors, as well as celebrities and influencers. Some of the guests in attendance included the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thami Mseleku; ex-BBNaija housemate, Jackie B; entrepreneur and influencer Oby Ohakim; and actress Ivie Okujaye among others.

‘The Real Housewives of Abuja’ which is set to debut on Showmax today, follows the luxurious lives of six influential women in Abuja – Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family and businesses in the powerful city of Abuja.

Speaking at the premiere, Opeoluwa Filani, General Manager, Showmax Nigeria said, “We are thrilled to introduce our latest Showmax Original, ‘The Real Housewives of Abuja’, which is the second installment of NBC’s ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise in Nigeria. At Showmax, we pride ourselves on delivering the best entertainment to our viewers, and this show isn’t any different. The fans are definitely in for a treat and we cannot wait for everyone to see it.”

The producer of RHOAbuja and Creative Director of Delmedia Productions, Delmwa Deshi-Kura spoke on the work that was put into producing the show. According to her, “it took a village to make the Real Housewives of Abuja. In casting for the show, we ensured to put together the best cast that will deliver the drama and authenticity that this franchise has come to be known for, as well as bring their individual fabulousness into the show. And I daresay they delivered on all fronts.”

RHOAbuja is the latest in Showmax’s slate of original content for the year. The show premiered exclusively on the streaming platform today, with a new episode dropping every week.