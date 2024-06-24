A Nigerian living in the United Kingdom has supported 20 women in Abuja, including widows and the vulnerable, with food items and grants for businesses as part of the activities to mark her birthday.

The Nigerians who preferred to maintain anonymity reached out to the women in the Dawaki Community, Federal Capital Territory, through the Nikki Udezue Foundation.

While presenting the donations to the women, the President of the Nikki Udezue Foundation, Mrs Nkiruka Anthonia Udezue, expressed delight that some Nigerians still remember to assist the vulnerable in society as the present economy is biting harder.

She said the Foundation stands on its core values, part of which is transparency, doing what is right, and giving to Nigerians what their donors have sent out to them. Udezue noted that the Foundation is like the middleman between the donors and the beneficiaries.

“Individual donors based in the United Kingdom reached out to our Foundation as part of an activity to mark her birthday to design a project for her birthday, especially for widows and underprivileged women, to give them grants and food items.

“We are happy that we are carrying out her desire. Many Nigerians celebrate birthdays, and they design many ways to celebrate.

“We are glad that Nigerians in the diaspora are willing to reach out to individual foundations to assist us with grants, clothing, and food stuff so that we can reach out to these women because, truly, it is really hard right now in Nigeria. If we who even have jobs still face tough times, how much more for those who don’t have a means of livelihood?

“We are glad that the Nikki Udezue Foundation can be collaborating with international donors; they feel our pain, and I am glad that we are credible enough for international donors to find us worthy to send their money and trust that the project will be done.

“Presently, we are distributing 20 bags of rice, oil, and other food items with a grant of N20,000 each to twenty women.

“This is not our first project at the foundation; we have done several projects for women and children, and we are focused on women, especially widows.

“We are calling on Nigerians, individuals, and government agencies to come and collaborate with us so that we can pull more funds together; for now, we are a self-funded foundation supported by close friends and families,” she added.

The women, while narrating how they lost their husbands and suffered to date, thanked the Foundation and the donor for remembering, especially at a time when Nigerians are facing hardship and high prices of food items.

