Abuja: WHO donates vehicles to boost emergency health response

The World Health Organization (WHO) has donated eight utility vehicles to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration to support the Strengthening and Utilising Response Groups for Emergencies (SURGE) flagship initiative. The vehicles are intended to enhance the operational capacity of the FCT Public Health Emergency Response System.

During the handover ceremony, WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, stated that the donation was part of WHO’s ongoing commitment to working with the Nigerian government to strengthen national and sub-national capacity for health emergency preparedness and response.

He said, “Today’s handover of vehicles is more than just a symbolic gesture. It is a practical step forward in realizing the SURGE initiative’s four pillars—workforce development, response coordination, operations and logistics, and risk communication and community engagement.”

Dr. Mulombo further explained that the SURGE initiative aims to develop a multidisciplinary, trained, and rapidly deployable national workforce, supported by a robust operations and logistics system, all led by the government. “The initiative is designed to ensure that countries can mobilize within 24 hours of a confirmed emergency.”

He commended the FCT Administration’s leadership and dedication to public health, thanking the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), and other partners for their coordination and leadership capacity.

The WHO Country Representative emphasized that health emergency preparedness is not a luxury but a necessity, and that investing in resilient systems today ensures lives are saved tomorrow.

In her remarks, the FCT’s Mandate Secretary for Health Services & Environment, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, stated that disease surveillance is the backbone of public health, enabling early detection, swift response, and the prevention of widespread harm.

“Effective disease surveillance requires collaboration, coordination, and communication among healthcare providers, laboratories, and public health agencies,” Dr. Fasawe said. “We must leverage technology, data analytics, and innovative tools to enhance our surveillance capabilities.”

Dr. Fasawe stressed that investing in disease surveillance is investing in collective health security, which is crucial for preventing outbreaks, reducing morbidity and mortality, and promoting global health stability.

“Let’s work together to strengthen our surveillance systems, enhance our response capabilities, and protect the health and well-being of our communities,” she urged.