Leon Usigbe – Abuja

A single BIVAS machine allocated to some polling units in Abuja is causing delays in accreditation and voting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Despite large number of voters in such units, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) allocated just one BIVAS machine for their use, thereby causing untold delays in the process.

Voters in LEA Primary School and Phase 1, both in Jikwoyi in the federal capital, where there are numerous units congregating together, were left frustrated over the amount of time it was taking to vote.

Apart from the delay associated with the machine such as multiple trials before a single voter can be successfully accredited, prospective voters are made to wait for hours before taking their turn because just one machine is in use.

They feared that they could be made to remain in the polling stations for the rest of the day.