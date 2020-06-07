Abuja varsity flags off green revolution on campus plants 1,503 date seedlings

The management of the University of Abuja has flagged off a green revolution with an initial planting of no fewer than 1,503 seedlings of date palm on 12 hectares of its land at the main campus of the University.

The University occupying a large expanse of land in the Federal Capital Territory is located in an arid area of the capital city, where even though surrounded by mountainous hills, the weather condition is usually intemperate during the dry season.

Flagging off the plantation at the campus along the Gwagwalada-Airport, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said this was part of the University’s effort to create a green campus and contribute to the economic development of the country.

Information Officer of the University, Dr Habib Yakoob in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said the exercise was a collaboration between the University of Abuja and Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR).

He said: “We are delighted for the opportunity to formally launch this plantation of date palm on our campus. We want to have a green campus. I believe that there is no greater wealth than the land”.

Na’Allah said the University believes in the potential of agriculture not only as a source of revenue generation, but to also help change the fortunes of this country,” the Vice-Chancellor said, adding that students, particularly, and the University as a whole will benefit greatly from the plantation.

He was accompanied to the plantation by the Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Clement Alawa; Registrar, Malam Yahya Mohammed; Dean of Students Affairs, Dr Abubakar Umar Kari, and other senior staff of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that more economic trees, including teak, jatropha, oil palm, shea and mahogany, would be planted on the campus in due course.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed that the plantation would aid not only in teaching and research but alleviate poverty and ensure food security in the country, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target goals 1&2 empowerment and skill acquisition.

He said given the strategic location of the University, it was well-positioned to be a front-runner in agricultural research and development, adding that his administration would ensure that the University continues to give maximum support to such research.

