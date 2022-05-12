Sheikh Ahmad Gummi has said leaders are pushing Nigerians to be criminals. This was just as he said there is too much oppression in the country.

He made this known while speaking at an interfaith special prayer organised for the 62 abducted passengers of the recent train attack held at the headquarters of Jamiyar Matan Arewa in Kaduna, on Thursday.

According to the cleric, leaders are busy seeking political offices ahead of 2023 and have so far raised N25bn, while 62 Nigerians are being held captives.

“I have not heard of any leader raising money to free any kidnapped victim(s) or the 62 abducted passengers.

“I have been in the forefront, trying to see all that things are resolved. Initially, the issue was socio-economic, but now it is taking a religious dimension due to the negligence of the government.

“Can’t they raise money too to free these Nigerians including the 85-year-old woman?





“Please whatever the bandits or terrorists want from the government, the government should endeavour to give them in the interest of captives and Nigerians because their continued captivity is not in our interest.”

He then urged the family members to be relaxed and wait for God’s intervention saying, very soon they will be set free because the prayers being held by Nigerians will be answered.

Also speaking the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Joseph Hayab, said everybody is in pain, saying “we share your grief.”

Quoting the bible he said the scripture reminded us that “as long as we live in the world, we will be confronted with many troubles.”

But he quickly added that Jesus will do something for the 62 abducted passengers because God will touch the hearts of those keeping them.

Earlier, the President of JMA, Rabi Saulawa, disclosed that the interfaith prayers were held in order to seek God’s intervention as there is nothing prayers will not do.

Abuja train abduction: Leaders are pushing Nigerians to be criminals ― Gumi