Abuja set to host Yoruba cultural festival 2025

The Abuja Yoruba Community has announced the date for its cultural festival for 2025.

According to a statement from the group, the event will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development in the Central Business District (CBD) of Abuja.

“The Yoruba Cultural Festival aims to bring together Yoruba sons and daughters residing in Abuja and its environs, to reconnect with our cultural roots, showcase the beauty of our traditions, and foster unity, peace, and progress among our people.

“Highlights of the event include: Traditional music, drumming, and cultural dance performances; Yoruba culinary experience and craft exhibitions.

“Displays of Yoruba fashion, folklore, and oral poetry (Ewi); Panel discussions on Yoruba identity, youth empowerment, and cultural diplomacy Royal parade of Yoruba Obas and traditional rulers and Awards and recognition of outstanding contributors to Yoruba culture and development”.

The statement further noted that “this cultural convergence is designed to be a family-friendly, interactive experience that educates, entertains, and unites. It will also feature business exhibitions, networking opportunities, and branded visibility for partners and sponsors.

“We are calling on all Yoruba descendants, culture enthusiasts, media partners, businesses, and friends of Yoruba culture to be a part of this historic celebration.

“Let us celebrate our identity, preserve our heritage, and inspire a collective future rooted in pride and culture” the statement explained.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE