Abuja residents protest, urge FCT minister, IGP to intervene over insecurity 

Residents of Kurudu Police Estate, Abuja protested what they described as high-security threats by armed robbers, violation of building plan and poor basic amenities.

The protesters in large numbers displayed placards with different inscriptions calling on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Usman Baba to intervene.

Chanting various songs of displeasure in the process.

Vice Chairman of Kurudu Police Estate Owners and Residents Association. Mr Oregbesan Olalekan said about thirty letters have been written to the office of the IGP through the office of the FCT Commissioner of Police but all to no avail.

Olalekan said armed robbers have been disturbing residents of the estate and also accused the contractor of mishandling the affairs of the estate.

He said: “We want to make sure that our habitation in this estate is better. It will interest you to know that the developer who is a contractor has a timeline. This is a police estate which would have been one of the best if the right thing was done.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The approved plane has been distorted. Where was marked out for recreation has been turned into a residential area. We now have a boarding school around a beer parlour and nightclub. We are open to the community. We are not safe. We have more than 10 porous entrances into this estate.





“Armed robbers attack us at will without respite. Our family members are not safe. Almost everything is going wrong in this estate. We have written about 30 protest letters to the IGP through the Commissioner of Police to come to our rescue but all to no avail.

“We call on the FCT minister and the IGP to come to our aid. We are suffering. The contractor is making life unbearable for us in this estate.

“We cannot go on like this. We need help we are paying for basic amenities but yet nothing is in place. The security of lives and property in this estate is nothing to write home about”.

“People are afraid to come home at night because of the insecurity in this estate”.