Abuja Nyanya market razed by fire

Popular Nyanya market on Abuja-Keffi expressway in Abuja on Tuesday night caught fire, destroying a yet to be ascertained quantity of goods.

According to an eye witness, the fire was first noticed at about 7pm.

Hoodlums were said to have cashed in on the incident to break into stalls and cart away goods.

Fire engines were later seen battling to put out the blaze which had already affected several shops.

At the time of this report, it was not clear what caused the incident.