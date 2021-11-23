Abuja Nyanya market razed by fire

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Fire guts houses, vehicles in Lagos, Goods property destroyed
FILE PHOTO

Popular Nyanya market on Abuja-Keffi expressway in Abuja on Tuesday night caught fire, destroying a yet to be ascertained quantity of goods. 

According to an eye witness, the fire was first noticed at about 7pm. 

Hoodlums were said to have cashed in on the incident to break into stalls and cart away goods. 

Fire engines were later seen battling to put out the blaze which had already affected several shops. 

At the time of this report, it was not clear what caused the incident.

You might also like
Latest News

Build low carbon technologies, Shell MD tasks academia, graduates

Latest News

Ikeazor reiterates role of data on environmental management

Latest News

Niger State cries out over presence of ISWAP, Boko Haram terrorists

Latest News

We don’t have control over cooking gas price ― FG

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More