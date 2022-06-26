Abuja Newspapers distributors greet Gbajabiamila at 60

Abuja Newspapers Distributors, under the aegis of Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA), has felicitated with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his 60th birth anniversary. The Speaker celebrates his birthday every June 25.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, by the President of the Association, Comr. Benji Obute, on Sunday, the Association said Gbajabiamila had written his name in the hearts of members considering the love he had shown them.

Obute said the visit of the Speaker to the newspapers distribution centre in Abuja in 2020, the first of its kind by any high-ranking public officer, is still a reference point in the history of the Association.

The statement added that as a friend of newspaper distributors in Abuja, the Speaker would always be celebrated by them.

“Members of Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA) felicitate with the Speaker of all Speakers, the Speaker of the 9th NASS, on his 60th birthday.





“Sir, we appreciate your leadership prowess and pray to Almighty God to grant you many more glorious and prosperous years ahead.”

