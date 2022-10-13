Abuja MoU decries effect of substandard ships on human life, marine environment

THE Secretary-General, Abuja MoU, Captain Sunday Umoren, has decried the detrimental effects of substandard ships on human life and the marine environment.

He disclosed this during the ongoing International Maritime Organisation (IMO) workshop on the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships 1997 (MARPOL) and International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships’ Ballast Water and Sediments, 2004 (BWM) in Abidjan, Côte D’Ivoire.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control for West and Central African Region (Abuja MoU) is one of the 9+1 MoUs established in October 1999 with a clear mandate and objective aimed at the elimination of substandard ships in the region.

In his opening address, Umoren defined a substandard ship as a vessel that is defective in design and construction, lacking in maintenance and repair, with a prolonged working life past the age for scrapping, manned by poorly trained and uncertified personnel, undermanned, that is, not manned with full compliments of the crew as per safe manning certificate, and maintains unacceptable, and, or, questionable safety standards.

The Secretary-General, who identified the negative effects of substandard ships, charged policymakers in African countries to be proactive in enforcing regulations that keep off defective ships from their ports.